Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 16-year-old was left fighting for his life after being stabbed in Barking on Friday.
An investigation was launched after police were called to Hulse Avenue at approximately 3.45pm on March 12.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the teenager with multiple stab injuries – he was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the incident, or any road users who may have dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, to contact police.
If you can help, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4305/12Mar. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday, March 13 on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by detectives from East Area CID.
