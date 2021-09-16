Missing teenagers from Dagenham may be in Islington or Haringey

Published: 3:53 PM September 16, 2021

Wesley, 14, and Jessen, 15, have been reported missing from Dagenham. - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen these boys?

Police are appealing for the public's help to find the teenagers, who have been reported missing from Dagenham.

Wesley, 14, and Jessen, 15, were last seen at Harringay Green Lanes train station about 12.30am on Wednesday, September 8.

A Met spokesperson said: "It is reported that they may have travelled together and are now in the Islington and Haringey areas."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8219/06Sep.