Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection

Published: 8:14 AM July 16, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM July 16, 2021

Edmond Moses Tucker of Vincent Road, Dagenham; Ahmed Sesay, 29, of Boundary Road, Plaistow; and Abubaker Tarawally, 23, of an unknown address. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to trace three men wanted in connection with the death of Ricardo Fuller.

Ricardo, 24, was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub on Ilford High Road on March 7 last year after leaving a friend’s 30th birthday party.

Ricardo Fuller, 24, was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub on Ilford High Road. - Credit: MPS

Five men were charged in their absence by the Crown Prosecution Service in April last year.

Edmond Moses Tucker, 29, of Vincent Road, Dagenham; Ahmed Sesay, 29, of Boundary Road, Plaistow; and Abubaker Tarawally, 23, of an unknown address, are believed to be overseas.

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and conviction.

The other two men have appeared in court and been remanded in custody.

Det Chief Insp Perry Benton, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “It is now more than 16 months since Ricardo was killed.

“Each day is one where his loss is felt dearly by his family, friends and loved ones.

“They are unable to grieve fully and to attempt to come to terms with Ricardo’s death.”

Police says information from the public will be key to the investigation.

Det Chief Insp Benton added: “We know that these men will still be in contact with family and friends in the UK.

“There are people in the very community where Ricardo was killed who will know where these men are.

“I would urge anyone with information, however insignificant they think it may be, to get in touch with us.

“Help us get long overdue justice for Ricardo’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8345 1570.

Police said if the call is not answered straight away, people should leave a message and an officer will get in touch.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.