News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:14 AM July 16, 2021    Updated: 8:54 AM July 16, 2021
Three wanted men accused of fatally stabbing Ricardo Fuller

Edmond Moses Tucker of Vincent Road, Dagenham; Ahmed Sesay, 29, of Boundary Road, Plaistow; and Abubaker Tarawally, 23, of an unknown address. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to trace three men wanted in connection with the death of Ricardo Fuller.

Ricardo, 24, was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub on Ilford High Road on March 7 last year after leaving a friend’s 30th birthday party.

A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller in Ilford in March 2020. 

Ricardo Fuller, 24, was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub on Ilford High Road. - Credit: MPS

Five men were charged in their absence by the Crown Prosecution Service in April last year.

Edmond Moses Tucker, 29, of Vincent Road, Dagenham; Ahmed Sesay, 29, of Boundary Road, Plaistow; and Abubaker Tarawally, 23, of an unknown address, are believed to be overseas.

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and conviction.

The other two men have appeared in court and been remanded in custody.

Det Chief Insp Perry Benton, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “It is now more than 16 months since Ricardo was killed.

“Each day is one where his loss is felt dearly by his family, friends and loved ones.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected
  2. 2 £40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside
  3. 3 Santander in Dagenham closes with Barking location to follow
  1. 4 East London braced for heatwave: Clear skies and highs of 29C forecast
  2. 5 Police officer gets suspended sentence after spying on victim in shower
  3. 6 New £4m vehicle conversion facility to be created at Ford Dagenham
  4. 7 East London man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence
  5. 8 Barking Riverside residents' frustration at new station delay
  6. 9 Police seek man after pedestrian punched and robbed in Ilford
  7. 10 Shops agree to stop selling knives in retail scheme to reduce youth crime

“They are unable to grieve fully and to attempt to come to terms with Ricardo’s death.”

Police says information from the public will be key to the investigation.

Det Chief Insp Benton added: “We know that these men will still be in contact with family and friends in the UK.

“There are people in the very community where Ricardo was killed who will know where these men are.

“I would urge anyone with information, however insignificant they think it may be, to get in touch with us.

“Help us get long overdue justice for Ricardo’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8345 1570.

Police said if the call is not answered straight away, people should leave a message and an officer will get in touch.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Metropolitan Police
Ilford News
Newham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A weapon seized by police in Chadwell Heath on July 10.

Knife Crime | Updated

Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Store manager Chris Pawson presnts a bouquet of flowers to the first customer through the door Oluke

Retail

Pictures: First customers through the doors as new Lidl opens

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Chadwell Heath High Road

Crime

No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
strikers outside the school

Education News

Valence Primary teachers to continue strike action

Jon King

Author Picture Icon