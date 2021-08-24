Man arrested after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in Barking

Published: 1:35 PM August 24, 2021

Police were called to reports of a collision in Ripple Road on Sunday, August 22. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car in Barking.

The person was rushed to hospital after police and paramedics were called to reports of a collision in Ripple Road at 4.02am on Sunday, August 22.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man with an injury to his leg. He was taken to hospital where he remains."

A car believed to have been involved in the alleged collision had left the scene.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH on Monday, August 23. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.