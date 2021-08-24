News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Man arrested after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in Barking

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 1:35 PM August 24, 2021   
ripple road

Police were called to reports of a collision in Ripple Road on Sunday, August 22. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car in Barking.

The person was rushed to hospital after police and paramedics were called to reports of a collision in Ripple Road at 4.02am on Sunday, August 22.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man with an injury to his leg. He was taken to hospital where he remains."

A car believed to have been involved in the alleged collision had left the scene.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH on Monday, August 23. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Crime
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road

Crime

Boy, 14, allegedly assaulted at park in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Ella Vaday

TV

Meet the Dagenham drag queen in this year's RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
crash scene

Travel

TfL warning of delays on A13 after crash

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police file photo

Crime

Woman found in Barking with head injury as police make arrest

Jon King

Author Picture Icon