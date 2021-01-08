Man arrested after late night pursuit in Collier Row and Marks Gate
Published: 12:04 PM January 8, 2021
A man has been arrested after a late-night police pursuit in Collier Row and Marks Gate.
The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after crashing in Padnall Lane, Marks Gate early yesterday (Thursday, January 7).
A Met Police spokesperson said officers on patrol had attempted to stop a driver in Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row at 12.20am.
“The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead drove off at excessive speed,” the spokesperson said.
“A pursuit was authorised.
“The vehicle was involved in a collision in Padnall Road a short time later.”
There were no injuries.
A police vehicle was also damaged.