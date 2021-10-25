Arrest after girl, 14, found with facial injuries in Dagenham

Published: 4:35 PM October 25, 2021

A 14-year-old girl was found with facial injuries in Becontree Avenue on Saturday (October 23).

A 14-year-old girl has been found suffering injuries to her face with a second arrested on suspicion of assault.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 2.45pm on Saturday, October 23 to reports of an alleged attack outside Family Cafe in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham.

Officers attended and found the injured girl, who was taken to hospital by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. She has since been discharged.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the east area command unit are investigating."

He added that a girl, who is also 14, has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

She was taken to an east London police station and later bailed to return in early November.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference Cad 4152/23Oct.