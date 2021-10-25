News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Arrest after girl, 14, found with facial injuries in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:35 PM October 25, 2021   
becontree avenue

A 14-year-old girl was found with facial injuries in Becontree Avenue on Saturday (October 23). - Credit: Google

A 14-year-old girl has been found suffering injuries to her face with a second arrested on suspicion of assault.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 2.45pm on Saturday, October 23 to reports of an alleged attack outside Family Cafe in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham.

Officers attended and found the injured girl, who was taken to hospital by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. She has since been discharged.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the east area command unit are investigating."

He added that a girl, who is also 14, has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

You may also want to watch:

She was taken to an east London police station and later bailed to return in early November.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference Cad 4152/23Oct.

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest after girl, 14, found with facial injuries in Dagenham
  2. 2 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week
  3. 3 How Dagenham are you? Take our quiz to find out.
  1. 4 Company fined £3k after supermarket in Dagenham sold booze to minor
  2. 5 Government 'never gave support' for Beam Park station, minister says
  3. 6 Three shops 'fail test purchases' after joining safe knife selling scheme
  4. 7 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  5. 8 Residents and traders react to proposed A13 tunnel in Dagenham
  6. 9 Youngsters create film inspired by Dagenham's links to slave trade abolitionists
  7. 10 Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The memorial to pc George Clark in Dagenham

Heritage

Murder of 'local hero' policeman in Dagenham to be marked after 175 years

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Data

Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
robin windsor

Education

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing star gets pupils shimmying in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon