News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Truck towing stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashes before dramatic foot chase

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:14 PM June 23, 2022
The truck carrying the stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashed into a garden fence after the driver jumped out

The truck carrying the stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashed into a garden fence after the driver jumped out - Credit: Met Police

A tow truck carrying a stolen Rolls Royce was crashed into a garden fence before the driver tried to jump into a moving Mercedes to evade police.

The stolen car - a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth around £350,000 - had been taken in a keyless theft from a driveway in Newham before being spotted by police in Dagenham a short time later.

According to the Met, officers driving along Lodge Avenue in the early hours of June 6 saw the luxury SUV with its bonnet up on the back of a yellow truck driving towards them from the A13.

This seemed suspicious so they attempted to stop the vehicle, before it made a sharp right turn into a side road.

The driver reportedly jumped out of the moving truck - leaving it to collide with a fence - and ran away, with officers giving chase.

A grey Mercedes then sped in front of them and pulled alongside the fleeing man to try to allow him get into the car, but he couldn't due to the tailing police.

There were multiple failed attempts to get him into the car as the chase continued into another road, before an officer smashed the rear window with his baton to warn them off.

Most Read

  1. 1 Truck towing stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashes before dramatic foot chase
  2. 2 Man denies charges after drugs raids as east London duo await trial
  3. 3 Polio outbreak detected in north and east London sewage
  1. 4 Constable sped at 88mph on residential road without training, panel told
  2. 5 Man in critical condition after staff assault at Barking Asda
  3. 6 Met to be investigated again over handling of Stephen Port victims' deaths
  4. 7 One man injured after A13 crash involving car, van and lorry
  5. 8 Historic pub in Dagenham added to National Heritage List at Grade II
  6. 9 Tube strike: Which lines have services today?
  7. 10 How many Covid patients are in hospital in east London this week?

The Mercedes sped off and a man aged in his mid 20s was eventually arrested for handling stolen goods.

Police say the owner of the car was later identified and the arrested man has been bailed as the investigation continues.

London Live News
Dagenham News
Newham News

Don't Miss

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters battled a fire at a shop with a flat above in Station Parade, Barking

London Live News

Barking blaze: Station Parade shop fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital, after a bonfire in a garden in Raydons Road, Dagenham, got out of control

London Live News

Woman hospitalised after Dagenham garden bonfire gets out of control

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Kaya Studio Lounge in River Road, Barking

London Live News

Barking bar fined over £2.6k for allowing Shisha smoking inside

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Crimestoppers is offering £20,000 to help solve the murder of David Adegbite, who was shot dead in a Barking car park in 2017

London Live News

David Adegbite murder: £20,000 reward offered over Barking carpark shooting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon