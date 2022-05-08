Woman arrested following Dagenham stabbing

A man in his 40s was stabbed in Baron Road, Dagenham on May 7 - Credit: PA

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man in his 40s was stabbed in Dagenham.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which saw officers called to Baron Road just before 3pm yesterday (May 7).

At the scene officers found a man in his 40s with a knife wound.

He has been taken to hospital and the Met await an update on his condition.

A Met spokesperson said: “A female, no further details, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“She was taken to an east London police station where she remains at this time.”

London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A crime scene remains in place and enquires continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1017/7May.

To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.







