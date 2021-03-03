News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:17 PM March 3, 2021    Updated: 5:26 PM March 3, 2021
Boxes of lateral flow Covid tests

Boxes of lateral flow tests recovered by police. - Credit: Essex Police

Men from Dagenham and Newham have been arrested after boxes of rapid Covid tests were stolen from a lorry. 

Police have retrieved the lateral flow tests, which were destined for secondary schools across the country, after they were stolen from a lorry at Harlow Business Park in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, March 2). 

The entrance to Harlow Business Park

The tests were stolen from a lorry parked up in Harlow Business Park. - Credit: Google

Three men - a 37-year-old from Dagenham, a 27-year-old from Newham and a 31-year-old from Canvey Island in Essex - are in custody on suspicion of theft. 

The man from Dagenham was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Chief Supt Stuart Hooper said: “Our colleagues in the NHS, and dedicated volunteers across the country, are working tirelessly to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m thrilled that we were able to recover the lateral flow tests so that those in need are able to keep themselves and others safe at this difficult time.”

