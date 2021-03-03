Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry

Published: 5:17 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM March 3, 2021

Men from Dagenham and Newham have been arrested after boxes of rapid Covid tests were stolen from a lorry.

Police have retrieved the lateral flow tests, which were destined for secondary schools across the country, after they were stolen from a lorry at Harlow Business Park in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, March 2).

The tests were stolen from a lorry parked up in Harlow Business Park. - Credit: Google

Three men - a 37-year-old from Dagenham, a 27-year-old from Newham and a 31-year-old from Canvey Island in Essex - are in custody on suspicion of theft.

The man from Dagenham was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Chief Supt Stuart Hooper said: “Our colleagues in the NHS, and dedicated volunteers across the country, are working tirelessly to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to recover the lateral flow tests so that those in need are able to keep themselves and others safe at this difficult time.”