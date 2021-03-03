Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry
- Credit: Essex Police
Men from Dagenham and Newham have been arrested after boxes of rapid Covid tests were stolen from a lorry.
Police have retrieved the lateral flow tests, which were destined for secondary schools across the country, after they were stolen from a lorry at Harlow Business Park in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, March 2).
Three men - a 37-year-old from Dagenham, a 27-year-old from Newham and a 31-year-old from Canvey Island in Essex - are in custody on suspicion of theft.
The man from Dagenham was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
Chief Supt Stuart Hooper said: “Our colleagues in the NHS, and dedicated volunteers across the country, are working tirelessly to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.
You may also want to watch:
“I’m thrilled that we were able to recover the lateral flow tests so that those in need are able to keep themselves and others safe at this difficult time.”
Most Read
- 1 Police raid Barking addresses in operation to stop revenge gang attacks
- 2 'Half of 5G phone mast' in Dagenham left damaged by late night fire
- 3 New freeport in Dagenham gets the green light from the chancellor
- 4 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
- 5 Copy that! Dagenham woman calls on CB radio users to help with play
- 6 Town hall unveils plans to mark 100 years of iconic Becontree Estate
- 7 Two men charged with GBH after stabbing in Barking
- 8 Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry
- 9 How many Covid vaccinations have been given where you live?
- 10 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car