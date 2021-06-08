Pensioner arrested after £4m suspected drugs seizure

Published: 7:08 PM June 8, 2021

Police arrested three men, including a 66-year-old, on suspicion of drug offences after recovering 96kg of white powder in Barking. - Credit: Met Police

A pensioner is among three men who have been arrested after almost £4million of suspected class B drugs were seized in Barking.

The 66-year-old has been held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

On Monday (June 7), officers recovered a number of boxes from a car in Upney Lane, which contained a total of 96kg of white powder.

A Met Police spokesperson said it is suspected to be ketamine, with an estimated street value of around £3.8m.

Two men in their 30s were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The three men remain in custody at a north London police station.