News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Pensioner arrested after £4m suspected drugs seizure

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 7:08 PM June 8, 2021   
Met police car

Police arrested three men, including a 66-year-old, on suspicion of drug offences after recovering 96kg of white powder in Barking. - Credit: Met Police

A pensioner is among three men who have been arrested after almost £4million of suspected class B drugs were seized in Barking.

The 66-year-old has been held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

On Monday (June 7), officers recovered a number of boxes from a car in Upney Lane, which contained a total of 96kg of white powder.

A Met Police spokesperson said it is suspected to be ketamine, with an estimated street value of around £3.8m.

Two men in their 30s were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The three men remain in custody at a north London police station.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham chippy eyes UK record for longest chip
  2. 2 Barking Riverside protesters target developer as part of national building safety crisis campaign
  3. 3 Firefighters battling Barking recycling centre blaze
  1. 4 Woman, 68, attacked in Dagenham
  2. 5 Jailed: Dagenham man who murdered 'gentle giant' in mistaken identity shooting
  3. 6 It's contract decision time for Daggers as season comes to an end
  4. 7 Neighbours furious about Central Park hosting We Are FSTVL
  5. 8 Barking and Dagenham hotspots identified where women feel unsafe
  6. 9 New business delivers hot meals to elderly and vulnerable
  7. 10 Carnival returns to Barking and broadcast online
Metropolitan Police
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Takeaways within 400 metres of a secondary school could be banned in Brent (pic credit: PA)

Food

Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Barking and Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats

Music

Line-ups announced for free Dagenham festivals this summer

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in High Road, Chadwell Heath

London Fire Brigade

Fire destroys flat above takeaway shop in Chadwell Heath

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A parking permit scheme for residents has proved controversial

Travel

Car ownership 'not essential' in Barking and Dagenham, meeting hears

Jon King

Author Picture Icon