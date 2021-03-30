News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two men arrested and two charged over death of Tomasz Waga from Dagenham

Jon King

Published: 12:20 PM March 30, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM March 30, 2021
Tomasz Waga

Tomasz Waga from Dagenham was found dead by a member of the public in Cardiff last Thursday (January 28). - Credit: South Wales Police

Two men have been arrested and two charged by detectives investigating the death of a man who lived in Dagenham.

The body of Tomasz Waga was discovered by a member of the public at about 11.30pm on January 28 in Cardiff.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation. A 35-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both were arrested in London.

Two men already charged in connection with Mr Waga's death have been remanded in custody and await trial.

Damjano Velo, 23, from Cardiff, has been charged with murder. Behar Kaci, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with drugs and money laundering offences.

South Wales Police has released images of three men also wanted in connection with the 23-year-old's death.

Josif Nushi

Josif Nushi is wanted by police. - Credit: South Wales Police

Josif Nushi, 26, Mihal Dhana, 27, and 19-year-old Gledis Mehalla are wanted by South Wales Police.

On the day he died, Mr Waga travelled from Dagenham to a house in Cardiff, where a disturbance took place at about 10.30pm. A police spokesperson said he died following what is believed to have been a sustained assault.

Mihal Dhana

Do you recognise this man? If so, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. - Credit: South Wales Police

The three wanted men may have links to other towns and cities across the UK, adding that detectives are working "very closely" with international law enforcement agencies.

Gledis Mehalla

Gledis Mehalla is the last of three men wanted by police. - Credit: South Wales Police

The three men left Cardiff on January 29 and are believed to have links to the city of Lushnje in Albania.

Mr Waga's family has been updated and they continue to be supported by officers.

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea added: "Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner to his girlfriend and we urge anyone with information to please come forward."

Anybody with information should contact 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

