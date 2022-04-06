Police on patrol in Dagenham saw a car being driven erratically along Monmouth Road - Credit: Google Maps

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft after fleeing a car stopped by police in Dagenham over the weekend.

Just before 4pm on Sunday - April 3 - officers on patrol saw a vehicle being driven erratically along Monmouth Road.

The car later came to a stop and two people inside the vehicle ran way.

Officers carried out a search and stopped an 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

A 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of the same two offences.

The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

He was taken into custody.

Both have since been bailed until a date at the end of April.

Enquiries are ongoing.