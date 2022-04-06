Two arrested after fleeing vehicle stopped by police in Dagenham
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft after fleeing a car stopped by police in Dagenham over the weekend.
Just before 4pm on Sunday - April 3 - officers on patrol saw a vehicle being driven erratically along Monmouth Road.
The car later came to a stop and two people inside the vehicle ran way.
Officers carried out a search and stopped an 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.
A 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of the same two offences.
The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
He was taken into custody.
Both have since been bailed until a date at the end of April.
Enquiries are ongoing.