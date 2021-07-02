Man to appear at Old Bailey in connection with Chadwell Heath stabbing

Published: 4:39 PM July 2, 2021

A man accused of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Chadwell Heath will appear at the Old Bailey later this month.

Cristian Bordeianu, 35, of Longland Drive, Barnet is charged with attempted murder and intimidating a witness.

The charges follow the stabbing of a 38-year-old man in the early hours of June 17 in Chadwell Heath High Road.

The man was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Bordeianu was charged on June 25 and remanded in custody to appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court the following day.

He will now appear at the Old Bailey on July 23 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.