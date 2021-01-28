More than 5,000 breaches of protection order in Barking town centre

Published: 11:00 AM January 28, 2021

Rules banning drinking and peeing in public in Barking town centre have been broken more than 5,000 times. - Credit: Ken Mears

A protection order has been broken more than 5,000 times in a town centre in the last three years.

The public space protection order (PSPO) in Barking was breached 5,478 times, according to the council. This includes 450 seizures of booze since the ban's introduction in 2018.

Two bans were brought in three years ago. The second affects Broad Street in Dagenham where rules were broken 115 times. This total includes 64 alcohol seizures.

However, the bans only last three years so the council has been seeking people's views ahead of looking into renewing them.

PSPOs are used to deal with antisocial behaviour within an area which is having a harmful effect on people’s quality of life. They put conditions or restrictions on an area which apply to everyone.

The two up for renewal in Barking town centre and Broad Street ban activities including spitting, begging, drinking alcohol and peeing in public.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Anti-social behaviour is a key concern for residents, and PSPOs give us further powers to intervene whether it is people spitting, drinking alcohol or harassing others.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour remains a priority for us, so I would urge as many residents as possible to please take a few minutes to give us their views.”

A consultation closes on Sunday, January 31 and can be found at: https://oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/