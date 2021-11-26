A Barking cash and carry boss from Loughton, Essex, was sentenced to five years and eight months for his involvement in a £25 million money laundering crime - Credit: HMRC

A Barking cash and carry boss has been sentenced to more than five years in jail for his part in a £25 million money laundering scheme.

Avtar Singh Mann, 50, of High Silver in Loughton was found guilty of conspiracy to convert criminal property at Southwark Crown Court's Nightingale court, Prospero House, on July 1.

Mann was the director of Glenn & Co (Essex) Ltd in River Road, Barking.

Avtar Singh Mann, 50, of High Silver in Loughton has been jailed for money laundering - Credit: Metropolitan Police Service

The Essex man helped move millions of pounds through the bank accounts of shell companies set up to launder cash.

The money that was being laundered was believed to derive from the sale of non-duty paid alcohol.

He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court today - November 26 - to five years and eight months in jail.

More than £198,000 and 26,000 in Euros was found at Mann’s home in Loughton during a search - Credit: HMRC

More than £198,000 and 26,000 in Euros was found at Mann’s home in Loughton during a search conducted during a HMRC investigation.















