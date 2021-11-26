Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering
- Credit: HMRC
A Barking cash and carry boss has been sentenced to more than five years in jail for his part in a £25 million money laundering scheme.
Avtar Singh Mann, 50, of High Silver in Loughton was found guilty of conspiracy to convert criminal property at Southwark Crown Court's Nightingale court, Prospero House, on July 1.
Mann was the director of Glenn & Co (Essex) Ltd in River Road, Barking.
The Essex man helped move millions of pounds through the bank accounts of shell companies set up to launder cash.
The money that was being laundered was believed to derive from the sale of non-duty paid alcohol.
He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court today - November 26 - to five years and eight months in jail.
More than £198,000 and 26,000 in Euros was found at Mann’s home in Loughton during a search conducted during a HMRC investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Local makers market coming to Barking Riverside this Christmas
- 2 Chance of snow in London this weekend
- 3 Residents without Covid jab should be challenged, senior councillor says
- 4 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
- 5 Covid-19: How Barking and Dagenham's figures compare to last year
- 6 Man facing 'lifelong consequences' of Barking traffic cone assault
- 7 Met Police arrest more than 900 in London-wide knife crime op
- 8 Dagenham's injury problems building up ahead of Notts County trip
- 9 MP calls for investigation into alleged vandalism of historic sign
- 10 Man arrested, two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash