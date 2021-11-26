News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering

Holly Chant

Published: 7:14 PM November 26, 2021
A Barking cash and carry boss has been sentenced to more than five years in jail for his part in a £25 million money laundering scheme

Avtar Singh Mann, 50, of High Silver in Loughton was found guilty of conspiracy to convert criminal property at Southwark Crown Court's Nightingale court, Prospero House, on July 1. 

Mann was the director of Glenn & Co (Essex) Ltd in River Road, Barking. 

The Essex man helped move millions of pounds through the bank accounts of shell companies set up to launder cash. 

The money that was being laundered was believed to derive from the sale of non-duty paid alcohol.

He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court today - November 26 - to five years and eight months in jail. 

More than £198,000 and 26,000 in Euros was found at Mann’s home in Loughton during a search conducted during a HMRC investigation. 





