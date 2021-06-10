News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Barking man arrested after three men injured in Southend

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 3:29 PM June 10, 2021   
Pleasant Road image

A man from Barking has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after three men were injured in Southend last night (June 9). - Credit: Google

A man from Barking has been arrested after three men were injured in Southend.

Essex Police were called to reports of an assault in the seaside town after 9pm last night (June 9).

The force said officers found three men from London had been attacked in Pleasant Road, just off Southend Beach.

The victims, who are aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-changing or life-threatening and have all been discharged.

The man from Barking has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.

Ch Insp Ian Hughes, district commander in Southend, said: "This incident occurred in a very public place and is understandably causing concern among our community.

"Our officers were on patrol in the area at the time and were quickly on the scene."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
Essex Police
Barking News

