Barking man charged with firearm offences after fatal shooting

A Barking man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in west London.

Mohammed Ilyas Shakeel, 28, of Cape Close, is due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today (Monday, November 8).

He is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm with intent to commit violence and assisting an offender.

Mr Shakeel is the second person who has been charged in relation to the alleged murder of Mohamed Muhiyidin, who was shot in Harlington.

Mr Muhiyidin was found in Sipson Lane around 6.15am on October 31 after a passing motorist noticed a person at the side of the road.

You may also want to watch:

He was pronounced dead at the scene, with a post mortem confirming the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 44-year-old man, charged with assisting an offender, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on November 4 and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on December 2.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after initially being taken to hospital for an injury to his arm. He has since been discharged and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 2365/31OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/.