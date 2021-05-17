News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Barking man charged with sexual assault during crackdown on violence against women

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:27 AM May 17, 2021   
handcuffs

A 62 year-old man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault, affray and possessing a knife in a public place. - Credit: Met Police

A man from Barking has been charged with sexual assault in a Met crackdown on violence against women and girls.

The 62 year-old - who has not been named by police - was arrested in Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Wednesday, May 12.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (May 14) charged with sexual assault of a female, affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

The victim has been supported by specially trained officers, according to the force.

Insp Jake Sutton said: "We want women and girls to feel safe anywhere in London and have the confidence to contact us when they are not.

You may also want to watch:

"I would like to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in coming forward. It takes immense courage to do so."

The action formed part of a London-wide crackdown aimed at providing reassurance to the public on how the Met is working to prevent violence against women and girls.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
  2. 2 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking
  3. 3 Former east London police sergeant sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment
  1. 4 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
  2. 5 'Love Island promo' spotted filming in Barking
  3. 6 Eid prayer recited outside Barking Town Hall as groups call for more worship spaces
  4. 7 Antisocial behaviour patrols in Barking and Dagenham
  5. 8 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
  6. 9 West Ham Women bow out of FA Cup at Manchester City
  7. 10 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder

To report a sexual assault call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Crime
Metropolitan Police
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

thurlestone avenue

Knife Crime

Man stabbed in front of son, 12, in 'unprovoked, violent' attack in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage on 364 bus towards Dagenham of a man wanted in connection with Maria Jane Rawlings murder

Crime

Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Crime

Chadwell Heath death: Barking man charged with murder of Maria Rawlings

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Coronavirus

Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon