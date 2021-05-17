Barking man charged with sexual assault during crackdown on violence against women
- Credit: Met Police
A man from Barking has been charged with sexual assault in a Met crackdown on violence against women and girls.
The 62 year-old - who has not been named by police - was arrested in Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Wednesday, May 12.
He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (May 14) charged with sexual assault of a female, affray and possession of a knife in a public place.
The victim has been supported by specially trained officers, according to the force.
Insp Jake Sutton said: "We want women and girls to feel safe anywhere in London and have the confidence to contact us when they are not.
You may also want to watch:
"I would like to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in coming forward. It takes immense courage to do so."
The action formed part of a London-wide crackdown aimed at providing reassurance to the public on how the Met is working to prevent violence against women and girls.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
- 2 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking
- 3 Former east London police sergeant sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment
- 4 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
- 5 'Love Island promo' spotted filming in Barking
- 6 Eid prayer recited outside Barking Town Hall as groups call for more worship spaces
- 7 Antisocial behaviour patrols in Barking and Dagenham
- 8 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
- 9 West Ham Women bow out of FA Cup at Manchester City
- 10 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder
To report a sexual assault call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.