Barking man charged with sexual assault during crackdown on violence against women

Published: 7:27 AM May 17, 2021

A 62 year-old man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault, affray and possessing a knife in a public place. - Credit: Met Police

A man from Barking has been charged with sexual assault in a Met crackdown on violence against women and girls.

The 62 year-old - who has not been named by police - was arrested in Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Wednesday, May 12.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (May 14) charged with sexual assault of a female, affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

The victim has been supported by specially trained officers, according to the force.

Insp Jake Sutton said: "We want women and girls to feel safe anywhere in London and have the confidence to contact us when they are not.

"I would like to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in coming forward. It takes immense courage to do so."

The action formed part of a London-wide crackdown aimed at providing reassurance to the public on how the Met is working to prevent violence against women and girls.

To report a sexual assault call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.