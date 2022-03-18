Jailed: Barking man repeatedly breached restraining order
- Credit: Google Maps
A man from Barking has been jailed for repeatedly breaching a restraining order that was imposed to protect a woman.
Kent Police say Teo Weston, 35, was handed a 10-year restraining order in April 2020 after he admitted putting the woman in fear of violence.
The court order prohibited him from contacting her directly or indirectly, or entering her street in Margate.
Despite this, Weston went to the street on November 2 and followed the woman to a shop, acting aggressively towards her when she came out.
On February 5, Weston is said to have met the victim at a hotel in Canterbury, where he grabbed her by the neck and smashed a bottle that he held to his own neck.
Police were called and when officers found Weston nearby, he was aggressive towards them and was tasered before being arrested.
He was still in possession of the broken bottle, as well as some cannabis.
At court, Weston admitted two counts of breaching the restraining order, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.
Weston, of Priory Road, was jailed at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday - March 17 - for a total of two years and eight months.
A new, 10-year restraining order was imposed on him to further protect the victim upon his release.
PC Philippa Wheeler, of the East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: "Kent Police puts victims at the heart of everything we do and obtaining court orders, like those in this case, is one of the tools open to us.
"Breach of those orders is a criminal offence and I am pleased the court has recognised the seriousness of that in imposing this prison sentence."