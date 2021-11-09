A Barking man charged with firearm offences in connection with a fatal shooting will go on trial at the Old Bailey next month.

Mohammed Ilyas Shakeel, 28, of Cape Close, Barking appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, November 8).

He is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm with intent to commit violence and assisting an offender.

The charges relate to the alleged murder of Mohamed Muhiyidin, who was found shot in Sipson Lane, Harlington early on October 31.

Mr Shakeel was remanded in custody ahead of trial at the Central Criminal Court on December 6.