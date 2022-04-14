Met officer dismissed after inappropriate contact with teenagers

A Met officer was dismissed and barred from the police following a criminal case into his behaviour towards teenage girls while on duty - Credit: Archant

A Met officer from Barking has been dismissed without notice after he was found guilty of arranging meetings with teenage girls.

Following a special Met case hearing today (April 14), Pc Adnan Arib, from the Central East Command Unit covering Hackney and Tower Hamlets, was dismissed without notice and he will now be placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

Arib was arrested after an investigation found he had asked a 15-year-old girl to meet him in a park while on duty.

The investigation also revealed that the 44-year-old told a 16-year-old girl she was "very pretty" when she attended Bethnal Green station.

The former Met officer texted both girls, subsequently meeting the 15-year-old who reported the incident.

He was immediately suspended from duty and, following an independent investigation led by the IOPC, charged with two counts of misconduct in public office relating to his behaviour in March and July 2019.

On March 3, Arib was sentenced to two years in prison, after previously being found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on February 16.







