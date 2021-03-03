Police raid Barking addresses in operation to stop revenge gang attacks

Published: 9:02 AM March 3, 2021

Police carried out raids at properties across Barking this morning (March 3). - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A number of addresses in Barking were raided by police this morning (March 3) as part of an operation to thwart revenge gang attacks.

Firearms warrants were carried out in Middleton Grove, Sutton Road, Upney Lane, Wheelers Cross, Wivenhoe Road, King Edward's Road, Dovehouse Mead, The Shaftesburys and Bastable Avenue.

Two further raids took place at properties in Harwich and Canterbury.

A Met Police spokesperson said a total of 10 people, aged between 16 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

The warrants were carried out by more than 350 officers from the Met, Essex Police and Kent Police as part of Operation Wordwell, which began in September following a number of shootings and stabbings in Barking.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to call them on 101, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.