News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Police raid Barking addresses in operation to stop revenge gang attacks

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 9:02 AM March 3, 2021   
Police officer belt

Police carried out raids at properties across Barking this morning (March 3). - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A number of addresses in Barking were raided by police this morning (March 3) as part of an operation to thwart revenge gang attacks.

Firearms warrants were carried out in Middleton Grove, Sutton Road, Upney Lane, Wheelers Cross, Wivenhoe Road, King Edward's Road, Dovehouse Mead, The Shaftesburys and Bastable Avenue.

Two further raids took place at properties in Harwich and Canterbury.

A Met Police spokesperson said a total of 10 people, aged between 16 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

The warrants were carried out by more than 350 officers from the Met, Essex Police and Kent Police as part of Operation Wordwell, which began in September following a number of shootings and stabbings in Barking.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to call them on 101, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
  2. 2 Copy that! Dagenham woman calls on CB radio users to help with play
  3. 3 Tributes to 'Mr Housing' who served on council for 31 years
  1. 4 Town hall unveils plans to mark 100 years of iconic Becontree Estate
  2. 5 Former May & Baker worker's family plea after asbestos linked death
  3. 6 Work on cycle path linking Barking to Riverside underway
  4. 7 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
  5. 8 Two men charged with GBH after stabbing in Barking
  6. 9 'Appallingly dirty' Dagenham shop doubling up as 'substandard' hotel
  7. 10 How many Covid vaccinations have been given where you live?
Metropolitan Police
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Della and Derek Brooks

People

Woman seeks long lost relatives who may be in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a r

Metropolitan Police

Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences

Tom Ambrose

person
Sunningdale Avenue in Barking, viewed from the St Awdry's Road end.

Environment

£975 fine after man caught on CCTV getting out of car to wee on street

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Barking and Dagenham Council issued Olympic bus lane fines in Longbridge Road during the Games which

Barking and Dagenham Council

Care worker contests fine after 'cloned plates' car caught in bus lane

Jon King

Author Picture Icon