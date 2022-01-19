News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking resident charged over death of baby boy

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:00 PM January 19, 2022
A baby boy was pronounced dead in Joyners Field, Harlow on August 10, 2020

A baby boy was pronounced dead in Joyners Field, Harlow on August 10, 2020 - Credit: Google Maps

A Barking resident has been charged over the death of a baby boy.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports that the child had been taken ill at an address in Joyners Field, Harlow, just before 10am on August 10, 2020.

The baby was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics, the force said.

Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Shearwater Close, Barking has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Ellodie Goncalves, 31, of Joyners Field, has been charged with murder and child neglect.

Both were charged yesterday - January 18 - and are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.

