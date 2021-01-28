Police yet to identify this man in connection with Barking station rape

Published: 12:25 PM January 28, 2021

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a report of rape at Barking station - Credit: BTP

Police investigating the rape of a man at Barking station are still looking for another man in connection with the attack.

Officers appealed for the public to come forward to help identify the man caught on CCTV.

They believe he may have vital information about the alleged rape of a man in this 20s.

British Transport Police officers received a report of a rape on March 7, 2020, which is believed to have taken place between 5.10pm and 5.30pm in the men’s toilets.

The victim is continuing to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Jeremy Banks said: “Since last year we've been conducting extensive enquiries into the incident, and we are now re-appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the CCTV image.

"We believe he could have vital information which would assist our investigation.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Likewise, if you were in the men’s toilets around around this time, or noticed anything unusual at the station, please do let us know."

Those with information about the man can text 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 340 of 09/03/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.