Barking resident admits wounding woman outside Essex pre-school

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:08 PM August 26, 2022
A girl, aged 16, has reported being raped in Stevenage earlier this year (2022)

Barking woman Solie Essla admitted a charge of unlawful wounding - Credit: PA

A Barking woman who slashed another woman with a knife outside a pre-school in Essex will be sentenced next month.

Solie Essla, 19, of Cavendish Gardens, Barking, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25).

She denied wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but admitted a less serious offence of unlawfully wounding her.

She also pleaded guilty to having a knife in Forest Road, Colchester, and assaulting another woman by beating.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said Essla’s pleas were acceptable and the Crown Prosecution Service wouldn’t be seeking a trial on the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close, Colchester, shortly before 3.30pm on March 22 and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Beeches Pre School Annexe went into lockdown after the incident.

The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Steven Dyble for Essla, who has no previous convictions, described his client as “vulnerable”.

Recorder Sarah Przybylska agreed to adjourn sentence on Essla until September 16 for a pre-sentence report and remanded her in custody.

