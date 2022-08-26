Barking resident admits wounding woman outside Essex pre-school
Jane Hunt
- Credit: PA
A Barking woman who slashed another woman with a knife outside a pre-school in Essex will be sentenced next month.
Solie Essla, 19, of Cavendish Gardens, Barking, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25).
She denied wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but admitted a less serious offence of unlawfully wounding her.
She also pleaded guilty to having a knife in Forest Road, Colchester, and assaulting another woman by beating.
Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said Essla’s pleas were acceptable and the Crown Prosecution Service wouldn’t be seeking a trial on the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close, Colchester, shortly before 3.30pm on March 22 and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.
Beeches Pre School Annexe went into lockdown after the incident.
The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Steven Dyble for Essla, who has no previous convictions, described his client as “vulnerable”.
Recorder Sarah Przybylska agreed to adjourn sentence on Essla until September 16 for a pre-sentence report and remanded her in custody.