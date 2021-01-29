News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of burglary after machete fight in Dagenham

Jon King

Published: 5:49 PM January 29, 2021   
police at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a machete fight involving five men in Basedale Road, Dagenham. - Credit: Submitted

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following a fight with machetes in the street.

Police were called to reports of five men armed with blades brawling in Basedale Road, Dagenham at 1.10am on Thursday, January 28.

The group fled as the police arrived, but one man from the group was arrested on suspicion of burglary at a home in Basedale Road and taken into custody.

He was released on bail and ordered to report back to police in February.

A Met spokesperson said: "The other four made off and enquiries are ongoing to confirm who they are."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

