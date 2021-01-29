Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of burglary after machete fight in Dagenham
Published: 5:49 PM January 29, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following a fight with machetes in the street.
Police were called to reports of five men armed with blades brawling in Basedale Road, Dagenham at 1.10am on Thursday, January 28.
The group fled as the police arrived, but one man from the group was arrested on suspicion of burglary at a home in Basedale Road and taken into custody.
He was released on bail and ordered to report back to police in February.
A Met spokesperson said: "The other four made off and enquiries are ongoing to confirm who they are."
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham crash sparks danger warning over A13 blackspot
- 2 Teenage girl raped by Dagenham man who locked her in his car
- 3 Archaeologist gives update on Marks Gate dig
- 4 Police yet to identify this man in connection with Barking station rape
- 5 Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham
- 6 Dagenham man fined after repeatedly throwing rubbish from his car
- 7 Covid 'past the peak' at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 8 Barclays in Chadwell Heath to close its doors in April
- 9 Covid deaths at Queen's and King George fall - but almost 100 die this week
- 10 More than 5,000 breaches of protection order in Barking town centre