Bow man charged with three offences after Dagenham stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:13 PM January 10, 2022
Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

A man from Bow has been charged after stabbing in Dagenham - Credit: PA

A man from Bow has been charged following a stabbing in Dagenham. 

Olakunle Afolabi, 32, of McCullum Road is accused of section 18 wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and possession of class B drugs.

He is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, January 10).

Police say the charges relate to an incident in Haydon Road, Dagenham yesterday morning, where a 37-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries. 

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening, the Met has said.

