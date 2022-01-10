A man from Bow has been charged after stabbing in Dagenham - Credit: PA

A man from Bow has been charged following a stabbing in Dagenham.

Olakunle Afolabi, 32, of McCullum Road is accused of section 18 wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and possession of class B drugs.

He is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, January 10).

Police say the charges relate to an incident in Haydon Road, Dagenham yesterday morning, where a 37-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries.

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening, the Met has said.