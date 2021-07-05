Boy, 14, 'attacked' in Mayesbrook Park

Published: 11:14 AM July 5, 2021

A 14-year-old boy was reportedly attacked and had his mobile phone snatched from him in Mayesbrook Park on July 2. - Credit: LBBD

A boy has reportedly been attacked in a park in Dagenham.

The 14-year-old victim was assaulted by a group of males who then stole his mobile phone in Mayesbrook Park on Friday, July 2.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said officers were called at 6.30pm to reports of a theft.

She said: "Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.