Boy, 14, 'attacked' in Mayesbrook Park
Published: 11:14 AM July 5, 2021
- Credit: LBBD
A boy has reportedly been attacked in a park in Dagenham.
The 14-year-old victim was assaulted by a group of males who then stole his mobile phone in Mayesbrook Park on Friday, July 2.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said officers were called at 6.30pm to reports of a theft.
She said: "Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."
Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.