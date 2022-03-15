Boy, 16, dies after Chadwell Heath bus stabbing

A 16-year-old boy reportedly stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath has died in hospital - Credit: PA

A teenage boy has died after he was stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath.

The 16-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a stab injury after he was attacked in High Road just before 4pm yesterday afternoon - Monday, March 14.

Met Police confirmed the boy died in the early hours of this morning.

His family have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in custody.

A crime scene is still in place and a murder investigation has now been launched, according to Scotland Yard.

Ch Supt Paul Trevers of the Met's east area command unit said: “The victim was only 16-years-old and I can only imagine his family’s anguish at this terrible time.

"My thoughts are with them, and with all those who have been affected.

"I know how deeply this will be felt in the local community and there will be extra officers patrolling to reassure you and answer your questions."

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to call 0208 345 3715 quoting CAD 4741/14MAR.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.