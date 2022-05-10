Numerous emergency services vehicles were seen outside the Heathway Shopping centre in Dagenham in response to the incident - Credit: Google

A five-year-old boy has died following an incident off Heathway in Dagenham last night.

A Met spokesperson said police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 9.09pm on Monday - May 9 - to reports of "a child taken unwell" at an address.

The child was taken to hospital where he died at 10.52pm.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious," the spokesperson said.

Several police and LAS vehicles were seen outside the Heathway Shopping centre last night in response to the incident.