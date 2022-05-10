News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Boy, 5, dies after 'unexplained' incident off Heathway

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:15 AM May 10, 2022
Numerous emergency services vehicles were seen outside the Heathway Shopping centre in Dagenham in response to the incident

Numerous emergency services vehicles were seen outside the Heathway Shopping centre in Dagenham in response to the incident - Credit: Google

A five-year-old boy has died following an incident off Heathway in Dagenham last night.

A Met spokesperson said police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 9.09pm on Monday - May 9 - to reports of "a child taken unwell" at an address.

The child was taken to hospital where he died at 10.52pm.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious," the spokesperson said.

Several police and LAS vehicles were seen outside the Heathway Shopping centre last night in response to the incident.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
London Ambulance Service
Dagenham News

Don't Miss

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Local Election 2022 | Live

Live: Results from the local election 2022 in east London

Barking and Dagenham Post reporters

Logo Icon
Dagenham man charged; Ilford man arrested in connection with murder of Rainham man Michael Ugwa

London Live News

Michael Ugwa killing: Two charged, two arrested in connection

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Barking Town Hall: May 5 Local Elections

Local Election 2022

Full list of Barking and Dagenham candidates in May 5 local elections

Sophie Cox

Logo Icon
18-year-old Charlie Wilson (pictured, left) was stabbed and injured by somebody using the knife (right)

Peterborough Crown Court | Video

Teen who was stabbed in St Ives brawl sent to young offender institution

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon