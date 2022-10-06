News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boy in 'serious' condition after alleged Becontree shooting

Michael Cox

Published: 3:17 PM October 6, 2022
Police were called to Tallow Close, Becontree on October 4 - Credit: PA

A boy is in a "serious" condition after an alleged shooting in Becontree.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital after emergency services attended Tallow Close on Tuesday night (October 4).

Police had been called to the road just before 8.30pm to reports of a shooting.

The boy's condition was described as "serious but stable" by a Met Police spokesperson.

They confirmed that a probe has begun into the incident and that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested.

He has been released on bail.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 101, giving the reference 6773/04OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Metropolitan Police
