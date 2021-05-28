Boy, 15, in hospital after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Published: 9:11 AM May 28, 2021

Police were called to Grove Road just after 6.30pm on Thursday, May 27 to reports of a stabbing. - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Chadwell Heath.

Met Police were called to Grove Road just after 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday, May 27) to reports of a stabbing.

A police spokesperson said: “The boy was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries into circumstances are ongoing.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has information or footage is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference 6258/27 May.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.