Jailed: Dagenham man who murdered 'gentle giant' in mistaken identity shooting

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:15 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 5:05 PM June 8, 2021
Cameron Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham

Cameron Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham was sentenced on June 8 after being convicted at the Old Bailey on May 25. - Credit: CPS

A Dagenham man has been jailed for 29 years for the murder of a "gentle giant” who was shot dead on his own doorstep.

Chad Gordon, 27, was fatally shot as he opened the door to his Wiltshire Gardens home in Haringey to two men on May 18 last year.

The shooting was said to have been in retribution for the death of the killers’ friend Jemal Ebrahim, who had been stabbed five days before.

However, they went to the wrong house and shot Mr Gordon by mistake.

Chad Gordon, 27, was murdered in Haringey on May 18 2020.

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot in the head when he opened his front door in Wiltshire Gardens in Haringey on May 18 2020. - Credit: Met Police

Cameron Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham and 19-year-old Mason Sani-Semedo of West Green Road, Tottenham were sentenced at the Old Bailey today (Tuesday, June 8).

They were each jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for the murder of Mr Gordon and sentenced to six years' imprisonment for possession of a firearm with intent, with the sentences to run at the same time.

Both men had been found guilty at the same court on May 25 following a trial.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Mr Gordon was an “ordinary, dignified, decent man” who was “entirely innocent”.

The judge said: “The hurt caused by his evil murder is immeasurable.”

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the court that both defendants played an equal part in the killing which contributed to “the senseless cycle of death and destruction on the streets of London”.

She told the defendants: “It was a considered, high-stakes attempt at a swift, polished assassination.”

The judge acknowledged moving victim impact statements from the victim’s parents.

On learning of her son’s killing, Mr Gordon’s mother Ann Marie Wilson said: “My world shattered, my heart broke into tiny pieces and cannot be mended.

“Chad was my world, my everything, but most of all my first born and he was no more. Our lives have been ruined.”

Mr Gordon’s father Narson Gordon said: “Anyone who knew or met Chad would instantly recognise ‘a gentle giant’ with humility to match. The hurt and anguish caused by his evil murder is immeasurable."

During the trial, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC had said Mr Gordon, who had autism, was the “last person anyone would want to kill”.

He was described as a shy and quiet “gentle giant” who was well-liked and polite.

Additional reporting by PA.

