Jailed: Dagenham man who murdered 'gentle giant' in mistaken identity shooting
- Credit: CPS
A Dagenham man has been jailed for 29 years for the murder of a "gentle giant” who was shot dead on his own doorstep.
Chad Gordon, 27, was fatally shot as he opened the door to his Wiltshire Gardens home in Haringey to two men on May 18 last year.
The shooting was said to have been in retribution for the death of the killers’ friend Jemal Ebrahim, who had been stabbed five days before.
However, they went to the wrong house and shot Mr Gordon by mistake.
Cameron Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham and 19-year-old Mason Sani-Semedo of West Green Road, Tottenham were sentenced at the Old Bailey today (Tuesday, June 8).
They were each jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for the murder of Mr Gordon and sentenced to six years' imprisonment for possession of a firearm with intent, with the sentences to run at the same time.
Both men had been found guilty at the same court on May 25 following a trial.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Mr Gordon was an “ordinary, dignified, decent man” who was “entirely innocent”.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham chippy eyes UK record for longest chip
- 2 Barking Riverside protesters target developer as part of national building safety crisis campaign
- 3 Woman, 68, attacked in Dagenham
- 4 Firefighters battling Barking recycling centre blaze
- 5 It's contract decision time for Daggers as season comes to an end
- 6 Neighbours furious about Central Park hosting We Are FSTVL
- 7 Jailed: Dagenham man who murdered 'gentle giant' in mistaken identity shooting
- 8 Barking and Dagenham hotspots identified where women feel unsafe
- 9 New business delivers hot meals to elderly and vulnerable
- 10 Carnival returns to Barking and broadcast online
The judge said: “The hurt caused by his evil murder is immeasurable.”
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the court that both defendants played an equal part in the killing which contributed to “the senseless cycle of death and destruction on the streets of London”.
She told the defendants: “It was a considered, high-stakes attempt at a swift, polished assassination.”
The judge acknowledged moving victim impact statements from the victim’s parents.
On learning of her son’s killing, Mr Gordon’s mother Ann Marie Wilson said: “My world shattered, my heart broke into tiny pieces and cannot be mended.
“Chad was my world, my everything, but most of all my first born and he was no more. Our lives have been ruined.”
Mr Gordon’s father Narson Gordon said: “Anyone who knew or met Chad would instantly recognise ‘a gentle giant’ with humility to match. The hurt and anguish caused by his evil murder is immeasurable."
During the trial, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC had said Mr Gordon, who had autism, was the “last person anyone would want to kill”.
He was described as a shy and quiet “gentle giant” who was well-liked and polite.
Additional reporting by PA.