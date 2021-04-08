Three arrests after cannabis raids in Dagenham and South Woodford

Published: 8:12 AM April 8, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM April 8, 2021

Police raided a property in Arnold Street, Dagenham in the early hours of Tuesday, April 6. - Credit: Google

Three people have been arrested after police shut down two “cannabis factories” in Dagenham and South Woodford.

About 125 full grown cannabis plants and related cultivation equipment were found during a raid at a home in Arnold Road, Dagenham, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 6.

All plants and equipment were removed to be destroyed and bladed weapons were also seized during the search.

East Area Violence Suppression Unit #EAVSU and Drugs Focus Desk #EADFD executed a drugs warrant in #DAGENHAM yesterday. Numerous plants recovered and two males arrested for cultivation of cannabis. 470EA. pic.twitter.com/9BDdmOx8BX — Barking & Dagenham Police #Hands_Face_Space (@MPSBarkDag) April 7, 2021

Two men, aged 47 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. They were later released on bail to return in mid-May.

On Monday, March 29, police executed a warrant in Charnwood Drive, South Woodford.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with cultivation of cannabis and abstraction of electricity.

He is currently remanded in custody pending a Crown Court appearance later this month.

Detective Sergeant Owen Morgan of the drugs focus desk said: “The sale and use of drugs, and the crime associated with them, is a blight on the lives of law-abiding people in our community.

“Working together with our partner agencies and making use of all of the resources available to us, we will continue to take all possible action to disrupt and dismantle the activities of those producing and dealing drugs.

“Our priority is to minimise the negative impact that the drug trade can have on the quality of life for ordinary people living, working and raising their families in east London.”

Anyone who has information concerning the sale or cultivation of drugs in Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham should contact the east area drugs focus desk by calling 101.

People can anonymously report information about a location they think is being used to deal, create or grow drugs to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers doesn’t ask for a caller’s name and cannot trace calls or IP addresses.

Young people can visit www.fearless.org to anonymously report information about drug dealing or find out more about the consequences of drug crime.

The IP address of the device used to access the site will not be traced. Fearless is part of Crimestoppers so is also independent of the police.