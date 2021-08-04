Video
Barking father's car stolen from driveway
A father-of-three from Barking whose car was stolen admits he never thought it would happen to him.
The white 2014 BMW 5 series was stolen from Hamid Ali's driveway in Waverley Gardens at around 3am yesterday (Tuesday, August 3).
Hamid, a chartered accountant, went outside about 7am that morning to head to the gym when he discovered his car was gone.
He said: "It really hit home, for my kids and myself, it's never happened to us and just questioning 'why us?'
"You hear it around and in the news, people's car being stolen but even when people tell us someone's car was stolen, you don't really think much of it.
"We were like 'did that really happen?'"
Hamid added his children aged seven and five have told him they are scared to sleep at night, while his newborn's baby buggy and pram were in the boot when the car was stolen.
"Luckily I did take out the baby seat the night before, but we're left without a buggy and without a car," he said.
"Without a car at the moment, it's difficult.
"We live on a road where it's industrial on the other side and it's one residential road, shopping wise it's not exactly very close by, so we do need a car just to get around."
While the car was insured, Hamid said if it isn't recovered by police, he stood to lose his no claims bonus.
Hamid said he had locked the car the night before and believed it to have been a keyless theft.
Footage from a neighbour's motion sensor security camera appears to show someone outside Hamid's home moments before the theft.
He asked for anyone to contact police if they see the car.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "On the morning of Tuesday, August 3, police received a report regarding the theft of a vehicle from outside a property in Waverley Gardens, Barking.
"Officers have taken an initial statement from the complainant. Enquiries are ongoing."