New CCTV footage in connection with 2017 fatal stabbing of Joshua Bwalya

Published: 10:40 AM September 16, 2021

New CCTV footage has been released by police investigating the fatal stabbing of teenager Joshua Bwalya in Barking four years ago.

Joshua was 16 when he was attacked by a group of young people on bicycles at the junction of Movers Lane and Ripple Road in the early hours of August 2, 2017.

Nobody has ever been brought to justice for Joshua's killing, causing further pain for his family.

Detectives have released new footage of males on bicycles who they would like to identify as part of the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Perry Benton, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: "This was a cowardly and brutal attack on a young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

“We know Joshua was pursued by a group of young people on pedal cycles before being cornered and repeatedly stabbed.

"Over the past four years we have made a number of arrests in this case but we still need the public's help to bring Joshua's killers to justice.

“Somebody out there will have the information we need and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation can contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.