Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm

Published: 12:23 PM February 11, 2021

A cannabis farm has been shut down after police were called to Cecil Avenue in Barking. - Credit: Googel

Three men have been arrested after a cannabis farm was shut down by the police.

Officers were called to Cecil Avenue, Barking at about 10pm on Wednesday, February 10 following reports of suspicious activity.

The police discovered evidence of the farm after forcing their way into the premises where they found cannabis plants being grown in multiple rooms.

The three men – aged 32, 27 and 19 – were found inside the property. All three were arrested for cultivation of cannabis and they remain in custody.