Chadwell Heath station assault witness appeal
Published: 11:40 AM September 15, 2021
- Credit: Google
Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at Chadwell Heath station.
Around 8.30am on Wednesday, August 11, two men believed to be aged in their late-teens or early 20s - one with a bicycle and the other with an electric scooter - were speaking to station staff.
Police said that a short time later an assault took place and the two men left the station.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened to assist with their investigation.
Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 132 of 11/08/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
