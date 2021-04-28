News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Image released of man in connection with Dagenham burglary

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:34 PM April 28, 2021   
Dagenham burglary man wanted

Detectives investigating a burglary in Dagenham have released an image of a man they wish to speak to. - Credit: Met Police

An image has been released of a man in connection with a burglary in Dagenham. 

On Thursday January 7, it was reported to police that a man’s house in Siviter Way had been burgled whilst he was away.

Several items, including identification documents, were taken from the property.

A Met spokesperson said these are believed to have been used to withdraw £9,200 from banks in Islington and Camden on January 6 and 7 respectively.

However, detectives believe the burglary was committed on Thursday, November 19 2019.

The man police want to speak to is described as white and aged in his 60s.

He was wearing a dark winter jacket, a brown leather satchel, a flat cap and glasses.

The CCTV image shows a man withdrawing money on two occasions on the January dates mentioned above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD4205/07JAN21

Metropolitan Police
