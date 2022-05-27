News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Two arrested after man 'seriously assaulted' in row over parking

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:10 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 2:11 PM May 27, 2022
A man was reportedly seriously assaulted in Hardwick Crescent, Dartford

A man was reportedly seriously assaulted in Hardwick Crescent, Dartford - Credit: Kent Police

Two men from Dagenham and Hackney were arrested after a man was reportedly attacked in a dispute over parking this week.

Police say the men were arrested late on Monday night - May 23 - after allegedly pushing the victim down communal steps before "seriously assaulting" him.

The incident was reported to have stemmed from a parking dispute in Hardwick Crescent in Dartford, Kent around 8.30pm that night.

A 30-year-old man from Dagenham and a 35-year-old man from Hackney were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The Dagenham man was further arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Both men have been released on bail until June 14 while officers continue to investigate the incident.

