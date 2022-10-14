Man admits role in 'violent' £100,000 watch robbery

A Dagenham man has pleaded guilty to a string of offences for his role in a "shocking and violent" £100,000 watch robbery.

The incident took place at around 00.15am on November 16 last year in Pavilion Road, Chelsea.

Three people were crossing the road when they were approached by a group dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

One of the victims, 31, was pushed to the floor and hit from behind by a stun gun, police said.

The gang surrounded him and demanded he hand over his Rolex watch, worth around £100,000.

His father, who tried to stop the attack, was threatened with a knife which cut through his coat but did not cause injury.

Their friend was also threatened with a stun gun and forced to hand over her watch, worth around £200.

The gang then got into a waiting car which sped from the scene.

At Isleworth Crown Court on October 5, Ronnie Fitzgerald, 20, of Valence Avenue, Dagenham, admitted conspiracy to rob, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, possession of a stun gun and threatening a person with a stun gun.

Thomas Lenaghan, 23, of Rylston Road, Fulham, admitted the same charges.

Thomas Lenaghan - Credit: Met Police

John Stovell, 50, of North End Road, West Kensington, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and assisting an offender.

Police said a painstaking analysis of CCTV and mobile phone footage of the incident helped to track down the stolen car used in the robbery.

The Jaguar car used in the robbery - Credit: Met Police

This led officers to work out where the car had been before and after the incident, as well as to footage of the trio meeting without masks.

DC Robert Rodak, who worked on the investigation, said: “This was a shocking and violent robbery which understandably left the victims shaken and feeling incredibly fortunate they did not suffer more serious injury.

“Everyone should be able to walk through our streets unaffected by this type of crime and that is why we are doing everything we can to take offenders like Lenaghan, Fitzgerald and Stovell off our streets."

John Stovell - Credit: Met Police

The three men will be sentenced at the same court on December 9.