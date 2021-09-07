Man from Dagenham charged with attempted rape and GBH

Published: 3:38 PM September 7, 2021

A Dagenham man has been charged with attempted rape and grevious bodily harm (GBH).

Ahmed Abdullah of Porters Avenue was charged on Sunday, September 5.

The 22-year-old appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 6.

Mr Abdullah remains in custody and is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, October 4.

It follows police being called to a report that a man had allegedly tried to rape a woman in Mayesbrook Park in Barking on Saturday, September 4.