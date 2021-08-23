Dagenham man charged with conspiracy to control prostitution

Published: 10:28 AM August 23, 2021

Chung Fu Wang, 37, of Blackborne Road, Dagenham, is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on September 17. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A man who lives in Dagenham has been charged as part of an investigation into alleged modern slavery and human trafficking.

Chung Fu Wang, 37, of Blackborne Road, was charged with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.

Lina Wang, 40, of Bartlow Road in Linton in Cambridgeshire, was charged with the same offence and with money laundering.

They both appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 20 and have been remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on September 17.

The charges follow search warrants being carried out by Kent Police in Dagenham, Cambridge, Croydon and Reading.

During the searches, items were seized including more than 70 phones, three cars and thousands of pounds in cash.

A 26-year-old woman from Croydon and 36-year-old man from Cambridge were also arrested. They remain under investigation.