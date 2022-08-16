Murder charge after man, 60, found fatally injured in Dagenham

A man has been charged with murder after a 60-year-old was found fatally injured in Dagenham.

Police said Stephen Goodman, who was from Dagenham, died in the early hours of Sunday (August 14).

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street after the Met was called to reports of an alleged fight just after 00.05am.

Stephen, 60, died at the scene and his next-of-kin have been informed.

Connor Coveley, 23, of Broad Street, Dagenham, has been charged with Stephen's murder and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (August 16).

Two other men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A Met spokesperson said the force is still welcoming anyone with information to come forward.

People can contact police on 101 and give reference CAD 36/14AUG.

To remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.