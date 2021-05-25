Dagenham man convicted of murder over mistaken identity shooting

Published: 5:58 PM May 25, 2021

Cameron Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham and another man were both convicted of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. - Credit: CPS

A Dagenham man has been convicted of murdering a "gentle giant" who was shot dead on his doorstep in a case of mistaken identity.

Chad Gordon, 27, who had autism, was shot in the head when he opened his front door in a cul-de-sac in Haringey just before 8.30pm on May 18 last year.

It is believed his killers had intended to attack someone living nearby.

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot in the head when he opened his front door in a cul-de-sac in Haringey on May 18 last year. - Credit: CPS

The shooting was witnessed by Mr Gordon’s aunt, who was walking home with her six-year-old child.

When she shouted out, the gunman pointed the firearm at her and told her to “shut the f**k up”.

Cameron Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South and Mason Sani-Semedo, 19, from Tottenham, were today (Tuesday, May 25) both convicted of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Three other men were acquitted of murder.

Susan Krikler, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “This was a pre-planned execution of a man on his doorstep, but in a tragic error these killers went to the wrong house and murdered the wrong person.

“Chad Gordon was an innocent victim who had simply made the mistake of opening his front door. Mr Gordon was never involved in any criminality and was described as a gentle giant by those who knew him.

A CCTV image of Robinson and Sani-Semedo riding the moped shortly before the murder. - Credit: CPS

“The prosecution case included CCTV footage, witness testimony and phone evidence. These killers have shown no remorse during these proceedings and the murder weapon has never been found.”

Sani-Semedo and Robinson had spent the day together in north London, arriving at Mr Gordon’s address with their faces obscured by helmets on a stolen moped.

A helmet found in Lee Valley marshes during the investigation. - Credit: CPS

After the attack they fled on the moped and made their way to Lee Valley marshes, where they threw their helmets into the water and set fire to the moped to destroy any forensic evidence.

Although police and paramedics arrived soon after the shooting, Mr Gordon could not be saved.

The burnt moped found in Lee Valley. - Credit: CPS

“Gun violence has devastated a family and stolen yet another life in the capital," Ms Krikler said.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Chad Gordon at this time.”