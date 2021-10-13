Dagenham man denies murder

Published: 6:36 PM October 13, 2021

A Dagenham man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man earlier this year.

At the Old Bailey today (October 13), Airidas Janavicius, 38, of Burdetts Road, Dagenham, denied murdering Marius Lakavicius.

Marius, 44, was found with injuries in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham after police were called at about 11.55pm on July 23.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as head injuries.

Janavicius pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

His next hearing date is listed for November 10.