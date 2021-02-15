News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Terror accused discussed guns with undercover police officer, court told

Logo Icon

Emily Pennink, Press Association

Published: 3:26 PM February 15, 2021   
Old Bailey

Sahayb Abu, of Dagenham, is on trial at the Old Bailey. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of plotting an attack during the pandemic discussed guns with an undercover officer after saying knives did not do "much damage", a court has heard.

Unemployed Sahayb Abu, 27, of Dagenham, allegedly bought an 18-inch sword, a knife, balaclava, gloves, hat and combat body armour before he was arrested on July 9 last year.

The Old Bailey has heard he chatted about firearms with an undercover police officer he met through an Islamic State supporters' Telegram chat group.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, the officer, known as Rachid, said he was already a member of the 30-strong Servants of the Unseen group when Abu joined.

In one discussion about guns, Mr Abu, using the handle Tariq Bin Ziyad, said that in the UK "cops are seizing Skorpions and Uzis (types of gun) just lying around collecting dust".

On June 26 last year, he allegedly commented on an image of a man being beheaded saying: "Ha ha ha that kuffar (non-believer) is gone, head taken off its body."

In the group chat, he allegedly went on to refer to a stabbing incident at a Glasgow hotel that occurred that day in which six people, including a police officer, were seriously injured.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
  2. 2 Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking
  3. 3 Baba Ji, Covid-19 and run for Macmillan
  1. 4 Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm
  2. 5 Two men arrested in Tomasz Waga murder investigation
  3. 6 Family raise funeral funds as two women charged over Dagenham man’s murder
  4. 7 Meet the cop challenging misconceptions about the Met
  5. 8 Met urged to do more to tackle drug dealers in Barking and Dagenham
  6. 9 Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant
  7. 10 Murder investigation after Dagenham man found dead in Cardiff

He allegedly wrote: "That's the thing, there's only knives in the UK, it's not going to do much damage."

Rachid, using the handle Abu Hamza, replied: "There's guns trust me."

The jurors were told that Mr Abu responded: "Yes, there is guns but it's underground bro. Criminals are selling it."
The officer went on: "The truth bro, I would never buy a gun from the UK."

The court heard that Abu said: "It's possible but wallahi (I swear) these kuffar (non-believers) got jinns and shaytaan (devils) working for them, they don't sleep Akhi (brother).

"They constantly plot and plan like human devils."

The discussion continued about smuggling guns, the court was told.

Mr Abu denies preparation of terrorist acts. His brother Muhamed Abu, 31, of South Norwood, south-east London, denies failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

The trial continues.

Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

From Gravesend looking east towards the Thames Estuary, Essex/Kent

Business

Barking MP and council clash as row breaks out over Dagenham freeport

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Police in Ilford High Road

13 arrests and seven weapons seized in police operation

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Home outside Sydney Russell School

Education

Sydney Russell students take part in £2k 'No Brainer Challenge'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National

Match Report

Daggers suffer heavy defeat to 10-men Notts County without a goalkeeper

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon