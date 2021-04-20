Jailed: Dagenham man who took part in racist robbery which left man needing facial reconstruction

Published: 5:49 PM April 20, 2021

David Stan, 18, of Hedgemans Road, Dagenham has been jailed for four years. - Credit: MPS

A man who took part in a "violent" and racist robbery that left one victim unconscious and another needing facial reconstruction has been jailed for four years.

David Stan, of Hedgemans Road, Dagenham, and his accomplice - a boy who was 15 years-old at the time - confronted two South Korean men as they walked along Coventry Street in London's West End in the early hours of Sunday, July 19.

They threatened the two men and forced one to hand over an iPhone 11 before fleeing. But when the two men gave chase, the robbers turned on them.

One victim was punched repeatedly in the face, causing multiple breaks to his nose, while the other was knocked unconscious by the boy.

During the assault one of the attackers was heard to shout "f***ing Chinese". A £7,000 Hublot watch was also stolen.

The attackers then fled to Haymarket and escaped on a bus. They were tracked down by CCTV, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Prosecutor Claire Holder, from the CPS, said: "This was a shocking and violent robbery. It left one victim unconscious and the other with a badly broken nose needing facial reconstructive surgery back home in South Korea.

"Vile racist slurs were also thrown at the victims."

Stan, 18, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on April 13 to four years in jail for his part in the robbery after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of actual bodily harm on both of the victims.

The youth, now 16, was sentenced in November last year at Snaresbrook Crown Court to 44 months’ detention after admitting racially aggravated actual bodily harm and robbery.

His sentence was increased to take account of the racist comments made during the attack.

Ms Holder said: "These individuals targeted their victims, they were organised in their approach and they had every intention of using violence and threatening behaviour to carry out a robbery.

"The prosecution case included strong CCTV evidence that allowed the attackers to be tracked and identified.

"The court heard about the impact of this senseless attack on these men. They still fear for their safety and are traumatised.

"We hope these convictions provide them with some comfort at this time."