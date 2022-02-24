Tommie Lloyd, 21, of Bennett's Castle Lane, Dagenham was jailed for two years and four months - Credit: Kent Police

A burglar from Dagenham who broke into a home and stole a car has been jailed after a police dog tracked him down in Ilford.

Police say in the early hours of August 12 last year, Tommie Lloyd forced entry into a home in Gravesend, Kent and took the keys to an Audi A5 parked on the driveway.

The 21-year-old then got into the car and collided with a wall while reversing - waking up the victim, who called the police.

A police helicopter was sent out and, soon after, the crew spotted the stolen car travelling from the Dartford Crossing into Essex.

Police say Lloyd drove at considerable speed, overtaking and undertaking other cars.

He was then seen parking at a car park near Goodmayes station and police - including a dog unit - were sent to the area.

Lloyd fled on foot but after a short pursuit he was detained by the dog handler.

Officers recovered items he had discarded while trying to escape, including gloves, a balaclava and a screwdriver.

Police say he had worn the gloves and balaclava during the earlier burglary and used the screwdriver to force open the front door.

Lloyd, of Bennett's Castle Lane, was later charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

A screwdriver, gloves and a balaclava that police say were used by Tommie Lloyd during the burglary - Credit: Kent Police

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced on Tuesday - February 22 - to two years and four months in prison.

He will also be disqualified from driving for four years and two months.

Det Con Colin Cherry, of the Kent Police Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: "Burglary is a very invasive crime and can have a considerable impact on victims.

"In this case, Lloyd broke into a house while the occupants were asleep and then damaged the victim’s car as he was driving from the scene.

"He also put other road users at risk due to the dangerous manner of his driving and his prison sentence is thoroughly deserved."