Jailed: Burglar who stole equipment worth more than £3k from car repair centre

Jamie Richards, of Maxey Road in Dagenham, pleaded guilty to burglary on June 23 - Credit: Met Police

A burglar from Dagenham has been jailed after pleading guilty to stealing an item worth around £3500 from a car repair centre in Barking.

It comes after an incident on December 19 in 2019 when two males entered a staff only area within Kwik Fit in Barking.

The men stole a Bosch diagnostic kit valued between £3000 to £3500.

CCTV was viewed and images released to the local neighbourhood police teams.

A ward officer identified the men, one of whom was known as Richards.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 17 months’ in prison and ordered to pay the victim a £149 surcharge.



